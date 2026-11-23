(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said his former mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, asked him to swear on the Qur’an to confirm an agreement to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his Supreme Court victory.

Yusuf made the claim in an interview with BBC Hausa. He said Kwankwaso sent him to meet President Bola Tinubu to communicate the proposed agreement.

Under the deal, the President was to avoid interfering in the court case, and Kwankwaso, Yusuf and their supporters would join the APC if Yusuf won.

“He himself sent me to Tinubu. He begged me to go and tell him that we had made this promise, and that if necessary I should swear with the Qur’an right there that if we won, he wanted us to come together,” Yusuf said.

Asked whether there was an agreement to join the APC if he won the case, the governor said, “That existed. There was an agreement.”

He said Tinubu was approached several times and asked to be patient and not interfere in the case. Yusuf added that he personally met the President to pass on the pledge and later reported back to Kwankwaso.

The governor denied betraying his former mentor. He said Kwankwaso knew about the discussions and sent people to follow up on them.

“Everything that was done was done with the knowledge of the leader. We reached an agreement, but Kwankwaso did not fulfil it,” he said.

Yusuf also said he arranged a proposed meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso after the President agreed to receive the former Kano governor.

He said things worsened after Kwankwaso visited Kano and allegedly made comments against the President.

On why he left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yusuf said the party’s limited nationwide presence affected his administration’s ability to get cooperation from the Federal Government.

“Politics, as the public knows, is something that has no permanence in it. Today you can be in this party, tomorrow you find yourself in another,” he said.

Yusuf was elected governor in 2023 on the NNPP platform with Kwankwaso’s support. The Supreme Court affirmed his election in January 2024.

He defected to the APC on January 26, 2026, a move Kwankwaso described as “the worst betrayal I have witnessed in my life.