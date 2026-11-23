PTinubu’s Comment About Scarcity of Water in Aso ROCK Sparks Online Reaction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The comment of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning the scarcity of water in Aso Rock, Abuja, has sparked reactions from netizens.

The African Examiner writes that the president said this on Sunday at the Tinubu Family Special Prayer for his second-term re-election bid, at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos, where he recounted how the water ran out at the presidential villa in Abuja while he was shaving last week.

He said: “Last Wednesday, I was shaving when the water supply went off in the villa. You won’t know punishment there too,” he said with a blend of pidgin English.

“We will correct all this: no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have only just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.”

Many Nigerians appear to be disappointed with the president because of the statement, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their spleens. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@sowore writes: “You can’t even keep the water running at Aso Rock Villa, and the goons clapping for you must really hate Nigeria. They should have told you to your face that if you can’t manage the water supply at Aso Rock, you should resign. Shameless people.”

@awa_ture writes: “This is arguably the most foolish and incompetent president in the world right now.”

@dapomewa writes: “I have just received the terrible news of the challenges faced by President Tinubu. The lack of running water in Aso Rock is sad news to us all . I will encourage him to vote for Peter Obi in 2027 so that we can create a Nigeria that works.”

@Ohams4NewNaija writes: “In 3+ years you could not solve the problem of water in ordinary Aso Rock, but we should trust you with solving water for 230million people in another 4 years. Are you high?”

@luvinxtain writes: “Imagine after spending almost 4years he still talks rubbish like he is just contesting for the first time.”

@AduOJO_SP writes: “Oh wow, the President personally felt the pain of the Nigerian condition… for about 30 seconds while shaving. Truly historic. Most people have been living in that “punishment” for decades, but sure, one interrupted shave in Aso Rock is the real turning point. “We are just starting” after three-plus years in office is a bold new slogan. Maybe next week the generator will cough for 12 minutes, and he’ll declare a national emergency. The Villa has no light and no water? Must be the same generators and the same water works that mysteriously work everywhere else in the country except for ordinary citizens. Deeply moving.”

@Arsenal_Adict writes: “So, we are still stuck at the “we can” stage, even after four years in office? What exactly have you achieved in those four years? This is not a time for jokes, comedy or endless promises. Nigerians want to hear what you have accomplished, not what you intend to do. You are an incumbent president with four years of experience in office, yet you are campaigning as though you are contesting for the first time. At this point, the conversation should be about your record, your achievements and the results delivered, not another round of promises.”

@avstyne writes: “Walahi talahi, if you fall for this, you’re among the dull Nigerians, man. This man is just lying upandan. He went off the grid, and now he’s trying to make it look like he’s also experiencing the same electricity problems as the rest of us. How does that even make sense when he’s using solar? Omo, this man really thinks we’re that easy to deceive. He dey seriously look down on us sha.”

@DETRUEGOSPEL writes: “Why is Baba de-marketing himself? After four years and with so much money going into the maintenance of the villa. The water supply in the seat of power in Nigeria is still grossly inadequate.”

@phspecials writes: “To fix plumbing and electricity don take 4 years for your own villa you stay in temporary.”

PaulFirstOfHis writes: “He wants people to think he is suffering like the rest of us. This statement is counterproductive as it shows this is an incompetent government that can’t even provide running water for the official residence of the president. How do you then trust a government like this to provide public utilities for the rest of the country?”

@DETRUEGOSPEL writes: “Why is Baba de-marketing himself? After four years and with so much money going into the maintenance of the villa. The water supply in the seat of power in Nigeria is still grossly inadequate.”

@phspecials writes: “To fix plumbing and electricity don take 4 years for your own villa you stay in temporary.”

@SonOfLEONARD writes: “How can we be this un serious in 2026. He is telling you about his minor struggle, but the people clapping for him are facing major, everyday struggles. How can a sitting president vying for reelection be campaigning on providing/fixing water, electricity etc in 2026? Tufiakwa.”

@Chrisdaramola_ writes: “No president in the world can say this. I repeat, no president in the world can say this! Spewing your failures on a campaign stage, knowing fully well that your supporters will still vote for you.”

@TWEETORACLE writes: “After 3 and half years you are still making promises like tho you are seeking presidential office for the first time, that’s testament to how calamitous you have failed in office cos normally your works should speak for you. Look at Alex Otti for instance, he doesn’t need to campaign for re-election, his work speaks for him and that’s how it should. Tinubu you are a failure and we can no longer allow you to keep failing forward. You will have to Fail out this time. Nigerians want progress and change not your cluelessness !!!!”