Reps Approves Tinubu’s $7.7bn Loan Request To 2026 Budget

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for a supplementary external borrowing plan worth $20.52 billion and €1.04 billion for the 2026–2027 fiscal period.

The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.

Sada Soli presented the report on behalf of the committee chairman, Abubakar Nalaraba.

Under the resolution, the House approved external borrowing of N10.790 trillion to part-finance the 2026 budget.

The figure is put at about $7.707 billion, at an exchange rate of N1,409 to the dollar.

N10.790 trillion at N1,409 works out to roughly $7.66 billion, not $7.707 billion.