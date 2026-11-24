Katsina Government Suspends Emir Of Daura Over Sexual Assault Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Katsina State government has suspended all official engagements and travels of the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, following an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a foreign tourist.

The state commissioner for information, Bala Zango, announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the government “takes the allegations seriously” and has set up a committee to investigate them.

Governor Dikko Radda directed the committee’s formation after the allegations went viral, Zango said.

The development comes days after a white female tourist, identified as Mirka, accused the monarch of misconduct during a tour of the palace.

She alleged that he fondled her hands, kissed her on the cheeks and grabbed her breasts.