FirstBank Unveils Enhanced LIT App Campaign To Advance Secure Digital Banking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution andfinancial inclusion services provider, has unveiled an enhanced version of its LIT App,

providing customers with a convenient and secure platform for managing their everydaybanking needs on their mobile devices.

The enhanced app broadens the range of self-service options available to customers.Eligible customers can open and upgrade accounts, link their Bank Verification Number(BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN), request and manage cards, reset their

PIN and security questions, enhance their transaction limits, manage tokens andactivate one-time passwords (OTPs) for enhanced security.

In addition, the app supports funds transfers, bill payments and access to the Bank’s digital credit products, FirstAdvance and FirstCredit, subject to eligibility and credit

assessment. Through the Bank’s integration with the Pan-African Payment andSettlement System (PAPSS), customers can also send money from their Naira accounts

to beneficiaries in participating African countries, within applicable regulatory limits.

The enhanced app also delivers instant in-app notifications whenever money is received into a customer’s FirstBank account, giving customers real-time visibility of incoming funds wherever they are. With this feature, individuals, traders and business owners can confidently share their FirstBank account details to receive payments and be notified on the LIT App the moment funds arrive.

The enhanced app was unveiled at a press briefing in Lagos, which also marked the official launch of the Bank’s ‘Make It LIT’ campaign, a nationwide initiative designed to

deepen customer engagement and accelerate adoption of the LIT App. Speaking at the briefing, Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO FirstBank Group, said: “LIT

brings banking, payments and lifestyle services together on one platform. Customers can open an account, transfer money, pay bills, buy airtime and data, manage their

cards, access credit, save and invest. Through the Mini App Centre, they can also access services such as travel bookings, shopping and delivery.

“As we begin this campaign, our focus is not just on downloads. We want customers to experience the platform, explore its features and make LIT part of their everyday lives,” he added.

Also commenting at the briefing, Mr. Abednego Ugwueke, Group Head, E-Business &

Retail Products, FirstBank, stated: “Our goal is to make banking simpler, safer and more accessible for every customer. The enhanced LIT App puts the essentials, from accountopening and card management to quick loans and payments across Africa, directly our customers’ hands. Through ‘Make It LIT’, we are inviting Nigerians to rediscover that convenience.

As we continue to innovate, we will do so responsibly and in line with egulatory guidelines, keeping the security and trust of our customers paramount.”

Mr. Ugwueke further noted that the Bank is exploring strategic partnerships aimed at offering customers a one-stop App that addresses a broader range of their everyday

needs.

The campaign will be deployed nationwide across multiple channels, leveraging relatable, everyday stories to drive app downloads, feature discovery and usage, while

demonstrating how LIT empowers customers to bank, manage and secure their accounts on their own terms.

The initiative underscores FirstBank’s enduring commitment to digital innovation, responsible banking and customer-centricity. With the enhanced LIT App and the ‘Make

It LIT’ campaign, the Bank is opening an exciting new chapter in everyday banking, one in which customers enjoy greater control, flexibility and peace of mind, wherever they are and whenever they need it.

Building on this momentum, FirstBank remains focused on delivering secure, convenient digital experiences that empower customers to achieve more Nigerians are encouraged to download or update the LIT App today, explore itsexpanded capabilities and experience first-hand how simple, seamless and rewarding

banking can be. Customers are also encouraged to use their FirstBank accounts to receive payments and get notified instantly on the LIT App. With LIT, the power to bank

smarter is now in every customer’s hands. Make it LIT,