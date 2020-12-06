By-Election: Abiru Wins Lagos East Senatorial Seat; Saheed Clinches Lagos Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru winner of Saturday’s Lagos East senatorial by-election in Ikorodu division.

Dr Andu Akala, INEC Local Government Collation Officer for Lagos East Senatorial poll for Ikorodu, declared the result at the INEC collation centre in Ikorodu on Saturday.

According to Akala, the APC’s Tokunbo Abiru, polled 19,204 votes to beat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who got 3,766 votes in all the 19 wards in Ikorodu.

He added that ADP got 167 votes, ADC – 107 votes and AAC – 84, out of the 23, 966 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

Saheed Clinches Lagos Assembly Seat

Also, INEC has declared Femi Saheed of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s by-election for Kosofe constituency 2 of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Prof. Iyinola Oni, INEC Local Government Collation Officer for the by-election in Kosofe, declared the result at the collation centre in Agidi Comprehensive School, Agbonyi-Ketu at 5.35a.m. on Sunday.

According to Oni of Department of Geography, University of Lagos, the APC candidate polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sikiru Alebiosu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,068 votes.

He said that AA got 31, votes, ADC, 90 votes, AAC 97, LP 21, NNPP 14 and NRM 8 out of the 15,124 total votes cast in the state constituency by-election.

