Bye – Election: Enugu North Women Group Canvasses Support For Emergence Of Female Senator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the bye election into the seat of the Enugu North senatorial district in the national Assembly, women from different groups, under the platform of ‘Women Gather’ have urged governor Peter Mbah, political stakeholders and electorate in the zone to support them in their quest to produce a female Senator to represent the district.

Speaking with newsmen Monday in Enugu, Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Onyi Joy Mamah, noted that since the inception of the going Democratic governance in Nigeria, no woman from Enugu state has emerged Senator to represent any of the three senatorial districts of the state.

Recall that the Enugu North senatorial seat became vacant recently following the demise of Senator Okey Ezea who was representing the zone.

She said they are calling on governor Mbah to throw his weight behind them because of his disposition when they had an engagement with him during the reserved seat bill sensitization exercise.

According to Mamah, out of the five Southeast governors, Mbah was the most supportive regarding the clamour for women inclusion and 35 percent affirmative action, describing the Enugu governor as a very disciplined and encouraging person.

Mamah, a social crusader, further pointed out that as women, nobody will wear the shoe and know where it pitches more than them, stressing that as mothers, they understand poverty and pains in the family.

She posited that women are so inclined to speak from a place of the family more than anybody else, because they have the availability and also hear the cry of the baby.

Governor Mbah, she further declared, understands gender advocacy and therefore, remains their last option as far as 35 percent affirmative action is concerned.

She expressed displeasure that since 1999, they have not recorded a very prominent women position in Enugu state, citing an example with the current state House of Assembly where only two women are members.

Mamah, however, argued that if there is a proper alignment of the 35 percent affirmative action, the women should be talking of over seven female members in the state house of Assembly.

The Coordinator, who is also the Executive Director of Heroin Women Foundation, appealed to governor Mbah to use his good office to give women all the necessary support they deserve to produce a female senator that will represent Enugu North Senatorial Zone during the upcoming bye election .

She assured governor Mbah, that if given the opportunity, Enugu North Senatorial Zone has women with capacity to represent the district in the red chamber of the nation’s NASS.

“We are here today to remind Governor Peter Mbah that he is our last option In case of women inclusion and 35 percent affirmative action, since 1999 till date we have not recorded a prominent women position” she stated.

Mamah maintained that the only way to give women a sense of belonging in the political space of Enugu State is for all and Sundry to throw their full weight behind a female Senatorial candidate during the Enugu North Senatorial bye election.

“We are not going to disappoint the people of the senatorial district if given the opportunity” she stated