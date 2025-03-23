Chief Agwu Not Eligible To Contest For Ishienu Amofu’s Igweship, Says Kinsmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ishienu Amofu people’s Assembly in Nkanu East Council area of Enugu state, has alleged that one Chief Michael Christian Ogbonnaya Agwu, currently parading himself as the Igwe elect of the autonomous Community is not eligible to contest for the position, because he did not meet the constitutional requirements.

This was contained in a statement Issued on Saturday by the organization’s chairman, Prince Ifeanyi Ezeoha (aka) Etieokwe Erieokwe, and made available to newsmen in Enugu.

They hinged their argument of Agwu’s non qualification to vie for the Igweship seat on the basis that the gazetted constitution 2004 of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi autonomous Community made it clear that any man coming to contest for igweship position shall be married and living with his wife.

Against that backdrop, the Assembly insisted that “let the Constitution be our guide, as we pray to God to give us the best hands to lead our community.

According to the statement titled: ‘About Igweship of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi’

“The man parading himself as Igwe-elect of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi, Chief Michael Christian Ogbonnaya Agwu finally agreed that he was not living with his wife for over five years, but has just married a new wife on the 16th of February 2025 this year.

The group disclosed that Chief Agwu made his marital revelation “during the fact founding meeting that was organized by the community’s Igwe cabinet on the 18th of March 2025 with the two parties, the Ishienu Amofu community Executives ably represented by the secretary of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi Mr. Emmanuel Chukwu Onyeabor, Chief Michael Christian Ogbonnaya and Dr Slyvesta Chukwu

Also at the said meeting were “Ishienu Amofu people’s Assembly, popularly known as equity aid justice people ably represented by Chief Ifeanyi Ezeoha aka etieokwe Erieokwe and Chief Chigbo Jacob respectively.

“And the meeting was held in the compound of Chief Reuben Chukwu Onyeabor the igwe cabinet chairman and secretary to the igwe cabinet of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi in the person of Chief Benedict Ogbu, who was also in attendance with other members of the igwe cabinet.

“Chief Michael Christian Ogbonnaya Agwu’s admission of not living with his wife goes contrary to the constitution of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi concerning the eligibility of any Aspirant.

“Therefore we the Ishienu Amofu people’s Assembly are saying that Chief Michael Christian Ogbonnaya Agwu is not eligible to contest for the igweship position of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi.

“This is because the gazzetted constitution 2004 of Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi autonomous Community has made it clear that any man coming to contest for igweship position shall be married and living with his wife.