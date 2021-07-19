Cholera Cause Of Deaths In Enugu Artisan Market, Says Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed that the deaths at the new Enugu Artisan market was as a result of an outbreak of Cholera.

African Examiner had reported on Friday that seven persons have died at the Livestock market mostly dominated by Nigerians of Northern extraction.

African Examiner gathered that aside the seven deaths, a total of 19 sick persons identified with the symptoms of loose stool and vomiting are currently undergoing treatment at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology ESUT Teaching Hospital, (parklane)

Confirming the Cholera outbreak in the market, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed that the Ministry’s rapid response team, upon receiving reports of the incident carried out an immediate investigation and “it was observed that the patients presented with sudden onset of passage of loose stool and vomiting”.

“The ill persons identified within the area were immediately and safely evacuated to the state teaching hospital and are receiving treatment, while health education on safe and hygienic practices were given to the inhabitants of the market”.

“Further tests carried out by the State Ministry of Health at the Teaching Hospital revealed that all the persons were suffering from Cholera” the Commissioner stated.

“Samples were collected for further confirmatory tests of this finding.

“Surveillance, contact tracing and risk assessment have commenced at the market and its environs, while the Enugu State Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre for Cholera outbreak response will be activated on Saturday 17th July 2021”.

Dr. Obi, however, on behalf of the Enugu State Government, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and commiserate with those who lost their loved ones.

He, however, enjoined “the general public to keep safe as the situation is under control and the Enugu State Ministry of Health will keep the public informed on future developments”.

The Commissioner explained that “Cholera is an infection caused by some strains of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, adding that risk factors are from poor sanitation, and contaminated drinking water.

“The classic symptom is large amounts of watery diarrhea that lasts a few days. Vomiting and muscle cramps may also occur. Symptoms range from none, to mild, to severe.

“Diarrhea can be so severe that it leads within hours to severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and even death. Symptoms start two hours to five days after exposure.

“It is prevented by improvements in sanitation, use of clean water, hand washing and vaccines. Treatment involves replacement of lost body fluids orally or intravenously, zinc supplementation and antibiotics.”























