Natasha Ignores Ban, Gets Heroic Welcome In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan OF Kogi Central on Tuesday was welcomed by a large crowd of supporters irrespective of a government ban on rallies and processions.

The African Examiner writes that supporters from Kogi Central’s five local government areas converged early in Ihima, Okehi LGA as they welcomed the embattled PDP lawmaker.

Amid music and celebration, Natasha arrived dramatically in a white helicopter to the jubilation of the crowd.

Addressing the crowd, Akpoti-Uduaghan refuted the government’s restrictions, stressing that she was only celebrating Sallah with her constituents.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed.

“I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

It is worth recalling that a curfew was imposed by the Okehi LGA chairman and warnings from the police.

Also, Natasha had earlier accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello of being responsible for the security threats.

The senator who is presently suspended by the Senate amid a sexual harassment controversy involving Senate President, Akpabio, stated that she is facing political persecution.

Also, a recall process against her is in progress.