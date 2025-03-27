Some Rivers Youths Declare Support For Sole Administrator, Call For Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the state of emergency in Rivers State enters its second week, some youth leaders have declared support for the Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, urging political actors to halt further litigations and work towards restoring democratic governance.

The youths, a faction of the Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), made this call shortly after electing new executives in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to them, the appointment of Ibas is the only viable solution to the state’s escalating political crisis and warned that if stakeholders fail to act with caution, the presidency may be forced to extend the six-month emergency rule.

Factional Chairman of NYCN Rivers State, Nwisabari Bani, along with Chairman of the NYCN Electoral Committee Elective Congress, Lawrence Oyor, and Speaker of the Rivers State Youth Parliament, Wisdom Bruce, echoed the call for peace and stability.

Their stance comes amid ongoing political tensions following President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of elected officials, including the governor, as part of emergency measures.

With Rivers State at a critical juncture, the youths are advocating for dialogue and reconciliation to prevent a prolonged political crisis.