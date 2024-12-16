Christmas: Poultry Farmers Anticipate Low Chicken Sales

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Poultry farmers in Oyo State have expressed concern over the potential decline in chicken sales during the forthcoming Christmas season.

The chairman, Livestock and Poultry Farmers Union (LPFU), Oyo State Chapter, Mr Josiah Adebola, aired his worries on Sunday in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Adebola attributed the probable decline in poultry sales to the increasing cost of poultry feeds, drugs and other related poultry items.

He said the unabated high cost of items would, no doubt, increase the cost of chicken, thus affecting its demand.

The poultry farmer described the situation as hurtful to the poultry and livestock business.

According to him, many farmers in the business have suspended poultry keeping due to the increasing cost of production.

“Few farmers, who are managing to move on with the business, are doing so under a tight situation and will be willing to recoup funds expended on their farms.

“So, there is no way the price of chicken will not go up, notwithstanding, the economic hardship in the country.

“As a result of this hardship, many Nigerians may find it difficult to buy chicken at exorbitant prices.

“Instead, they will likely embrace imported frozen chicken and turkey, not minding the health implications of such,” he said.

The chairman, however, called on charity organisations, churches, and philanthropists willing to donate chickens to the less privileged in society to patronise poultry farmers.

He, equally, urged the government to formulate good policies to enhance the nation’s economic growth. (NAN)