CNPP Congratulates APC On Successful Presidential Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the successful conclusion of its presidential primary on Wednesday.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, and made available to African Examiner on Wednesday in Enugu said that “in a democracy, the majority should always be allowed to have their way while the rights of the minority to have their say must equally be respected”.

“As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, politicians are hereby advised to ensure that their campaigns and political discussions are issue based to enable voters make informed choices and cast their votes without being intimidated or harassed.

“As we await the results of the remaining primaries of other political parties, the CNPP will continue to urge political actors to play the game according to the rules as part of deliberate efforts to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

“Therefore, in our democracy, citizens must be allowed to freely exercise their rights to vote and be voted for.

“We hereby congratulate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the successful conduct of its presidential primary election.

It added : “We commend the APC for borrowing a leave from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the smooth conduct of their primary and overcoming earlier temptation to impose a candidate on the party.

“Democratic processes may be imperfect and might not produce the best but the beauty of democracy is in the respect for the wishes of the majority while, at the same time, not stifling the voices of the minority”,