COAS Fetes Troops Of Operation UDO KA, Charges Them To Stay Focus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has honored troops of Joint Task-Force South-East code-named ‘Operation UDO KA’ in the field to a lunch and cultural displays to mark the christmas.

He equally charged them to stay focused and end all forms of insecurity especially heinous crimes in Operation UDO KA’s Areas of Responsibility – South-East and Cross River State.

The Nigerian Army boss, represented by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, Director-General of Army Heritage and Future Centre, said this on Thursday during the Special Christmas Lunch at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ivo within Ebonyi State.

He noted that the Nigerian Army would continue to give priority to the welfare of its personnel and their families throughout the country.

“My thanks and appreciation goes to officers and soldiers in the field of various operations who might not have the opportunity to be with their loved ones this festive period.

“The collective efforts of our troops to protect lives and property are well appreciated by well-meaning Nigerians.

“I, therefore, thank you all and urge you to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities, while ensuring we are fully commitment to carry out our constitution responsibility.

The COAS added that “I urge you (troops) to maintain the spirit of patriotism and continue to give your best to your assigned duties daily,” he said.

He also insisted that all army personnel should remain apolitical and loyal to the Nigerian Constitution.

“As we also celebrate this Christmas, let us use the opportunity to remember and pray for the souls of officers and soldiers that have paid the ultimate price while serving our fatherland.

“This included our immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. Which all of us here knows he was one time the General Officer Commanding of this Division.

“Our hearts and thoughts are always with their families and pray that Almighty God will continue to grant their souls eternal rest,” he said.

In his remark, the Force Commander of Operation UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, said that the Special Christmas lunch was meant to commemorate the achievements of the 82 Division troops that primary carry out the operation.

Dada, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said that the lunch had afforded the troops the opportunity to wine and dine with the COAS, top officers and commanders of the Division.

According to him, this event is part of concerted efforts to sustain the morale of the troops, to celebrate their achievements so far as well as acknowledge the sacrifices put in to achieve all these feats.

“Not minding the peculiar Division’s operating environment and myriad of security threats in the country; I will implore troops of the Division to remain steadfast in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility in tandem with the COAS Command’s philosophy.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the commanders and soldiers that have been on the field for making the Division proud.

“Without the dedication of troops of the operation, we will not have achieved the much we have done. I sincerely appreciated the commanders for putting in the necessary sacrifice.”