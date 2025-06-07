Come Back To Our Party, PDP Begs Peter Obi, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra Chapter, has appealed to Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, to come back to the party.



The PDP stated this at the end of the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to look at the state of the party and chart a way forward in Awka yesterday, June 5.



The communique, which was signed by the PDP Chairman in Anambra, Chidi Chidebe, stated that alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions, may not bring about the desired success.



“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.



“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria,” he said.



Chidebe called on the Anambra electorate to assist Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Francis Okeke, in the upcoming election and he tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make sure that the election is fair and transparent.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.