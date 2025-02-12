Corruption: PSC Boss Writes IGP Over Gross Misconducts Against Zone 7 Nigerian Police Command

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of the Police Service Commission PSC, Retired Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Hashimu Argungu, has written to the Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun, asking him to investigate an abuse of office, extortion and gross misconduct levelled against officers of Zone 7 of the Nigeria police.

He said such act are contrary to the rules of engagement and conduct of Police Officers.

A statement issued by Mr. Ikechukwu Ani,

Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission and made available to newsmen on Tuesday said Argungu’s reaction is “in line with his avowed commitment to purge the Police from meddling into civil matters.

He has “officially written to the Inspector General of Police demanding investigation into the roles of some officers of the Zone 7 Police Command.

“DIG Argungu is requesting that the Inspector General of Police sets up a competent Committee to conduct further investigation into the activities of the Officer in charge of Legal Unit and the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations of the Zone for abuse of office, extortion and gross misconduct contrary to the rules of engagement and conduct of Police Officers”.

The PSC Spokesman, added that the Chairman’a letter was prompted by a complaint/petition received from one Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya against the two officers of the zone who, against repeated warnings, were involved in civil matters and supervised/provided cover in the demolition of the petitioner’s residential property where he had lived for over 15 years.

“In the letter to the IGP, the PSC Chairman said that on the 19th of December 2024, the Police and enforcement staff from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, went to the residence of the petitioner, Abubakar Yahaya, “threw away his property and chased his family members out of his residence.”

According to Ani, “DIG Argungu disclosed that the enforcement Unit of the High Court led by one Shamsudeen Ubandoma took “the sum of seven hundred thousand Naira (N700,000.00) from the petitioner under the guise or pretence of giving it to the Policemen who came with him for enforcement, so that they won’t come back for enforcement again.”

“He said on the 16th of January 2025; “some Policemen with enforcement team from the court, accompanied by one faceless Alhaji Usman Sarki – purported owner of the plot on the said No 75 Lome Crescent, Wuse Zone 7 Abuja, under dispute in court, brought trucks and bulldozers which were used in the demolition of the petitioner’s residence.”

“The PSC Chairman, in the letter to the IGP, said the petitioner was arrested by the Officer in charge of Legal Unit, Zone 7 Police Command for criminal conspiracy, trespass and mischief, adding that the sum of one million Naira was collected from him for securing his bail.

“He noted that the faceless Alhaji Usman Sarki “is not known to the petitioner, as only his lawyers were always appearing on his behalf.

“The petitioner claimed that he has been in possession of the said plot of land for more than 15 years without any issue, developed the land and has been in occupation of the residence without any hindrance.

“That it is now very apparent that the demolition of his residence was done solely on the strength of the Police, led by the Officer in charge of Legal Unit, who is meant to be a Police prosecutor but turned into a tool of oppression and aided by the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Operations who led the Police to demolish the petitioner’s residence without any justification or adhering to the principle of natural justice.

“The PSC Chairman said the petitioner’s prayers include; “having been rendered homeless as a result of the act of the Officers-in-Charge of Legal Unit and the Deputy Commissioner incharge of Operations who are the major culprits of this heinous act.

The PSC Boss, maintained that the duo should be investigated and appropriate sanctions meted on them, as well as the payment of one billion Naira for the action of the Police, as compensation.