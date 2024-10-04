Cost Of Electricity Will Soon Fall, Minister Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that there are plans to reduce electricity costs.

According to Adelabu, the federal government is stepping up plans for the generation and distribution of power in the country.

He stated this when he played host to the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Tosin Adeyanju, who led the management team of his agency to pay a courtesy call to the minister t the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja on Wednesday, October 3, 2024.

Despite the complaints of Nigerians, especially Band A consumers, Adelabu stated that the cost of electricity are significantly cheaper than using diesel or petrol-powered generators due to the present prices of those commodities.

Adelabu also disclosed that the cost of electricity remains cheap in Nigeria if compared to other African countries like Togo, Mali and Niger Republic.

He said: “Nigerians can be assured of a reduction in the cost of electricity, with the current effort to step up generation and distribution of power in the country.

“The price of electricity is still the cheapest in Nigeria, compared to even other African nations such as Togo, Mali, and Niger Republic but the low level of income in Nigeria makes the cost looks high to consumers.”

The Lottery boss while speaking, heaped praises on the minister for his outstanding performance, competence and capacity since he assumed office about a year ago.

“Permit me to address you as a performing minister of power, because since 1999, we have not witnessed the improvement that we have in the electricity supply in the country, as we have today. Before now, many were already opting for solar as supply was abysmal. But you have restored people’s confidence in the sector since you came on board”, Adeyanju said.