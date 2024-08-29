Court Strikes Out Suit Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted against the #Endbadgovernance protesters, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department Of State Services (DSS), and the Chiefs of Army and Defence Staff.

The suit filed by 17 Nigerians against the last nationwide protests was dismissed by the court for want of diligent prosecution.

Justice Peter Lifu terminated the suit on Thursday following the absence of the 17 plaintiffs and 26 defendants in court and without legal representation from the two parties.

Although the suit was fixed for hearing, the judge expressed shock that none of the 17 plaintiffs showed up nor were they represented by any legal practitioner.

The plaintiffs drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country had approached the court seeking an order of the court to terminate the protests because their fundamental rights to freedom of movement, human dignity, right to own property, economic, social and cultural development and right to national peace and security were being breached.

They asked the court to compel the DSS boss, IGP, army chiefs as well and the AGF to enforce their fundamental rights for them by bringing the protesters to order.