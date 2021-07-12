Court Threatens To Issue Arrest Warrant On Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah And Others Over Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, if she failed to appear in court by the next adjourned date.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the warning after Dr Hassan Liman, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the alleged N5 billion trial against Oduah and eight others told the court that the former minister and one other defendant were not in court to take their plea.

African Examiner reports that the court had earlier fixed Feb. 9 for the arraignment of the former minister and eight others.

But due to the fact that Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was not served with the court processes then, the arraignment could not go on.

The court also fixed April 19 for the arraignment but due to the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the matter could not hold.

The lawmaker is facing a fraud charge alongside others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as Minister of Aviation.

When the matter was called, Liman, who informed that the case was scheduled for arraignment, said the anti-corruption agency had carried out the court order made on Feb. 9.























