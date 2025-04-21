Gov Dauda Denies Dumping PDP For APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has debunked rumors suggesting he plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his verified Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing himself as a “bona fide member” of the party.

The post reads: “I am Dauda Lawal, a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Disregard the fake news from detractors determined to distract us from the RESCUE MISSION we have embarked on.”

Governor Lawal emphasized that his focus remains on delivering the mandate given to him by the people of Zamfara State and not on political distractions.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation fueled by reports alleging that the Governor was considering a move to the APC.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Zamfara State have rescued six kidnapped victims in the North-Western state.

Spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the rescue followed the Command’s efforts to restore peace and security in the state.

“The Police Command has successfully rescued six kidnap victims following a swift search-and-rescue operation,” the statement read.

“The breakthrough occurred today, 16th April 2025, at approximately 1:45 PM, when a joint police and Community Protection Guard (CPG) team on highway patrol along the Anka-Gummi Road noticed an abandoned ash-colored Peugeot 206 by the roadside.

“Suspecting a kidnapping incident, security operatives immediately launched a search operation, leading to the safe recovery of the six victims.”

He identified the victims as Hon. Bakiru Masama, Dan Masama, Aminu Bukkuyum, Ahmad Masama, Umar Jema, and Shehu Mulluwa.

According to the Command’s spokesman, the victims have since been reunited with their families.