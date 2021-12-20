Court Voids Andy Uba’s Participation In Anambra Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Anambra State, stating that the emergence of Andy Uba’s as the winner was illegal.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, therefore, acknowledged that Uba’s participation in the November 6 governorship election was illegal.

Justice Ekwo further disclosed that the plaintiff, George Moghalu, succeeded in proving that the APC did not carry out a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s candidate.

In a judgment on Monday, Justice Ekwo declared that Uba was never a candidate in the election having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election.

The court therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election and enjoined the APC to refund to Moghalu, the sum of N22.5m which is the amount he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party did not carry out a valid primary.

African Examiner recalls that at the direct primary which has now been canceled, Uba scored 230,000 votes but only managed to garner some 43,000 votes at the main election which was won by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.