Covid-19: 12-Year-Old Tasks Nigerians On Vaccination

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 12-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, Miss Zainab Jimoh, has called on Nigerians to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help the nation’s struggling economy.

Jimoh, an SSS 1 student of Elite Comprehensive School, Auchi, made the call in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, at the launch of her book, titled: “Year 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.”

She said her decision to write the book which is her second, was informed by the need to enlighten the people as well as educate them about the deadly virus and how to stay safe.

Jimoh noted that aside the health implications of the virus in humans, its outbreak has brought the world economy to its “knees.”

“Nigeria is not exempted and I want Nigerians and the world indeed to know how true it is that this deadly virus exists, that the vaccine is not harmful,” she stated.

The young writer who said that she aspired to be like Chimmamanda Adichie, said she love reading, net surfing and researching.
























