COVID-19: Lagos Approves Resumption Of All Academic Activities

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Effective from next week Monday, October 19, 2020, all schools in Lagos State, including day care centres, pre-nursery and nursery schools, are free to reopen for full academic activities.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who made this known Monday, said the full resumption of schools marks the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session.

Recall that schools in the state were closed late March this year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the State government staggered resumption with final classes in secondary schools in August.

Mrs Adefisayo said that the decision for full resumption was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school education providers.

However, she advised that all public and private schools should prioritize safety first by adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government.

The Commissioner said the Office of Education Quality Assurance would continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness to ensure “satisfactory’’ compliance.

Spread the love





















