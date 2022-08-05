Rwanda To Conduct Fresh Population Census On Aug. 16-30

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rwanda is set to conduct the fifth Population and Housing Census from Aug. 16 to 30, a government official said.

All required preparations had been put in place for a seamless census, Venant Habarugira, director of the Censuses Department, at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), told Xinhua.

“Various census technical and administrative structures have been put in place to ensure a successful census operation.

“The census will enable us to know the actual number of people residing in Rwanda, the dwelling structure and materials owned by the households.

“This as well as to analyse the social and economic situation of the population,’’ Habarugira said.

He said the census would also indicate population growth in the country, including fertility, mortality and migration.

Habarugira said the census data would help the government to improve planning and resource distribution, among others.

“The NISR is engaged in an awareness campaign to ensure public participation in the census,” he said.

Provisional census data would be announced in December and final results would be out in December 2023, according to the NISR.

Rwanda conducts a population census every 10 years.

The last one was held in August 2012.

NAN