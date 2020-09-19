COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 221 New Cases, Total Infections Rise To 56,956

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 221 new infections of Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

According to it, the new cases are confirmed from 18 states in the country.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases to 56,956 in Nigeria.

The public health agency said that Lagos had 59, the highest number of cases, followed by Abia with 46 cases and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 22.

Among others were; Rivers 11, Bauchi 7, Benue, Ekiti and Imo 6 each, Kaduna, Kwara and Ondo 4 each, Ogun and Osun 3 each, Bayelsa, Edo and Kano, 1 each.

The NCDC said that 213 COVID-19 patients were successfully treated and had been discharged across the country, bringing the number of treated cases to 48,305.

According to it, those discharged on Friday include 100 community recoveries managed in Oyo State in line with new case management guidelines.

The health agency sadly recorded one more death, which brought the national death toll to 1,094.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC urged Nigerians not to ignore any symptoms, adding that a sudden loss of taste/smell, cough or fever might be COVID-19.

