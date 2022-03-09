Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian midfielder, Justice Christopher is dead at the age of 40.

According to available information, Christopher died on Wednesday morning in his hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

The former Nigerian international made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2001 and later gathered 11 appearances.

The deceased footballer was part of the Nigerian squad that took part in the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan.

Christopher started his professional football career at Katsina United in 1999. After spells at Sharks and Bendel Insurance, he later went to Belgium in 2001 when he signed for Royal Antwerp.

Also, he played for Levski Sofia in Bulgaria, Swedish club Trelleborgs FF, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia, and Herfølge BK in Denmark before he bowed from football at the end of the 2006/2007 season.

He, however, returned to Nasarawa United in October 2012 and has been with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club ever since.