COVID-19: Nigeria Records 3 Deaths, 501 New Cases – Lagos 218

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 501 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 874,617 samples have been tested by NCDC, out of which 78,434 were positive.

The agency said that the country sadly recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,221.

The NCDC also disclosed that 519 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

It said that the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos state recorded the highest number of cases with 218 infections, FCT had 112, Kaduna reported 53, Plateau reported 24 and Katsina confirmed 21 infections.

Amongst other states were; Kano-16, Yobe-14, Ondo-10, Ogun-9, Edo-7, Bayelsa-5, Rivers-4, Borno-4, Osun-2 and Ekiti-2.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to the NCDC, as of December 20, 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in the country.

The public agency said that till date, 78,434 cases have been confirmed, 68,303 cases have been discharged and 1,221 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

(NAN)

