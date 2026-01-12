Without Obi, ADC Will Fade Away – Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has warned that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could drift into political irrelevance if it fails to present Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

Speaking in an interview excerpt scheduled to air on Tuesday on Arise Television, Fayose described the former Anambra State governor as the “only life” within the ADC, insisting that no other figure in the party currently possesses comparable national appeal.

According to Fayose, Obi’s political influence was clearly demonstrated during the 2023 general elections, when his presidential run on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) helped secure unexpected victories for LP candidates in several House of Representatives races.

The former governor argued that Obi’s popularity transcends party structures, noting that he would attract significant support even if he contested under the banner of a relatively obscure political party.

While clarifying that he was not predicting the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, Fayose warned that ADC’s prospects would deteriorate if the party failed to field Obi as its flagbearer.

“Peter Obi is the life in ADC,” Fayose said. “I didn’t say there are no other human beings in ADC; I’m saying others are largely spent forces.”

He added that Obi’s political value is independent of party branding, stressing that his presence alone confers relevance.

“Let Obi go to another party. If Obi goes to Accord or any other platform, that party will suddenly matter. Obi is the only traction, the only meaning, the only factor in ADC,” Fayose said.

Drawing comparisons with the 2023 elections, Fayose recalled how the Labour Party, previously considered marginal, gained national prominence largely due to Obi’s candidacy.

“I’m not saying Obi will win the election. I’m not saying he won’t,” Fayose concluded. “But I’m saying clearly that if ADC fails to field Obi, their situation will be worse than it is now.”