COVID-19: PTF Advises Nigerians Abroad Not To Travel Home For Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 has urged Nigerians in diaspora shelve plans of coming home for the Christmas festivities.

The National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this during the weekly media briefing of the task force.

According to Aliyu, this will help prevent the safety measures to prevent the second wave of the pandemic across the country.

He said: “We know that we are going into the Christmas period and we are looking at steps to minimize the number of people we see during this period.

“If you do not need to travel, remain in the country during the period.

“If you are outside the country, now is not the time to start coming in on holiday.

“If you do have to come into the country on holiday, be aware that you have to do the mandatory seven days isolation and you have to be tested and confirmed to be negative.

“We will not be relaxing the rules simply because it is holiday season.”

