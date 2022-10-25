Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To First Team Training

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training at Manchester United after burying the hatchet with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo took part in a session with his team-mates at Carrington on Tuesday morning and is now in contention to play against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Portugal star was axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea, made to train on his own and was also understood to have been fined as a punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.

Ten Hag planned to bring the 37-year-old back into the fold but said he wanted to speak to Ronaldo first to be sure he had seen the error of his ways.

The two men are said to have been in constant dialogue since then, paving the way for Ronaldo to rejoin the first-team group. He was pictured driving into Carrington on Tuesday morning and again in the first-team training session.

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also returned to training, handing United another boost.