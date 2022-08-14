Criticism Trails Bowen Varsity’s Tweet On ‘ASUU Strike’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Criticism has trailed the tweet of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State on its students that graduated from College of Health Sciences of the institution.

Many social media users accused the institution of mocking students in public varsities affected by ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The post on the verified handle of Bowen University reads: “This is what finishing four years in four calendar years in a Nigerian University looks like. You should be here too.”

The tweet was accompanied with photo of the students of the institution who stood by the signpost of College of Health Sciences(COHES).

Reacting to the post, Twitter users condemned the post tagging it ‘insensitive’.

A user, @Lami_Williams said: “This caption is in bad taste. Like people choose not to go to private unis that are ridiculously expensive given what the average

Nigerian can afford. They can sell their business without being “savage” to people who can’t “be there too” even if they want to/are desperate to…”

Another, @JohnDeedz stated: “ Very insensitive!!!!!

You don’t have to use the pains of others to advance your good course or argument. Get a better social media manager!!”

@responficient11 said, “Very insensitive & lack of self-awareness….the effects of ASUU strike hits everyone – friends, families. Anyways, a University should be more attractive than “four years in four calendar years”, but this is #Nigeria where the standard is 6ft under the ground.”

@The Havilah_ argued: “ Bowen is NOT a charity. They’re in competition with other universities. They can have empathy for those affected by the strike, and STILL tell prospective Bowen students that they won’t ever have to experience that. Private Unis aren’t the reason ASUU is on strike.”