Cynthia Okereke Speaks On Ordeal In Kidnappers Den

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, who was abducted alongside her colleague, Clemson Cornel Agbogidi, has opened up concerning her ordeal while in captivity.

African Examiner recalls that the actors were kidnaped in Enugu State and released on Wednesday.

According to the Actors Guild of Nigeria the kidnappers released the actors because they were “touched by the spirit of God.”

Speaking in a video on Friday, Cynthia heaped praises on her colleagues, fans, security agencies, and other stakeholders who contributed to their release.

The actress said: “My people, this is mama Cynthia Okereke, God is a faithful God and I have every reason to say Hallelujah in the land of the living. I didn’t know I have people and I have friends, good colleagues, people that care for me, people that can pray for me, fight for me and stand on my behalf.

“My BP is high but to God be all glory for all of you, your efforts, your prayers and your encouragement. Mama Cynthia is alive, I will act for you people and will continue to be acting for your people. Me, I will be a late comer there, for good one week, no water no food but today I say to God be all glory forever in Jesus name. God will bless all Nollywood for me.”