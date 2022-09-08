Let’s Forgive And Forget, PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Ayu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a vote of confidence in the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, moved the motion at the NEC meeting on Thursday.

The motion was seconded by Ishola Balogun-Fulani, a party member from Kwara state and it was put to a voice vote by Adolphus Wabara, the acting chairman of the party’s board of trustees (BoT).

The development is coming on the heels of calls for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party, to resign from his position.

Speaking at the meeting, Elumelu stated that Ayu and members of the NWC for working to make sure that the PDP wins the Osun governorship election.

“Osun was impossible, but God, through you people, made it possible,” he said.

The lawmaker stated that the opposition party has the solution to the “suffering”, of Nigeria, and urged members to be united.

“We must learn to forgive one another. All of us cannot be chairman, presidential candidate, but together, we can lead. If only we can be patient, we can lead,” he said.

“National cake of Aso Villa is too much for all Nigerians. And this cake means creating the necessary infrastructure for Nigerians, not making fake promises like APC.

“A lot has gone wrong. Let’s put behind the anger and move forward. It is the devil that is trying to stop us from winning because they know, in the spiritual realm, we have won. We can never be distracted. We must talk to our people to collect their PVCs.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we have decided, because the NWC has tremendously performed. Our governors are proud; forget what you are reading. They are united. I believe they will deliver their states for PDP come 2023.”

Speaking after the confidence vote was passed on the NWC, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the party, stated that the PDP will resolve its crisis and win the 2023 elections.

“Family disagreements are normal. We are determined to resolve those internal disagreements. Disagreement should be removed within the party’s constitution and the rules guiding the party,” he said.

On his part, Wabara tasked members to stay united and mind their utterances.

“The PDP has an inbuilt mechanism to solve problems. We have done it several times. When people expect us to implode, that is when we become very glorious,” he said.

“I want to advise us that we should always debrief ourselves in-house, no matter what the anger is. Let us debrief ourselves in-house rather than playing to the gallery.

“We should watch and control our utterances because by and large, only God knows tomorrow. Let us emulate our leader, because once you voice out something, it is always difficult for you to pick back what you voice out.

“My advice to us is that we should be mature enough to control our temper. Nothing on earth that has no solution.”