Celebrity Dancer, Kaffy Opens Up On Divorce From Husband, Says Destinies Not Aligned

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian celebrity dancer, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, has opened up on her separation from her husband, Joseph Ameh.

According to her, marriage was supposed to be an alignment of destinies but that was not the case in her union.

The mother-of-two said this in a video on her Instagram page on Monday night, which was a snippet from her new podcast.

Kaffy noted that divorce or separation was not supposed to be toxic or bitter.

She said, “Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place God wants for them. And mine didn’t really work out that way.

“Rather than looking at somebody as the problem, sometimes you could be the problem of that person.

“Being an enabler of someone’s not being able to do what they are supposed to do can also be that you’re not supposed to be in that space.

“So there was a lot to learn and there’s still a lot more to learn.”

In the video caption, the dancer stated that separation was not the end of life for the parties involved.

“Separation isn’t the end of life for both parties involved. In fact, if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be,” she wrote.

The dancer added, “Some people make it back, some don’t . What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love!”