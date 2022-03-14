Davido Sets To Build ‘Wonderland’ For Kids In Banana Island

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeats singer Davido has disclosed plans to build a ‘wondersome’ edifice for his kids.

The 29-year-old singer who has three kids, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi Adeleke with three baby mamas made this known via his Twitter handle.

“I’m boutta build some crazy shit for the kids,” Davido tweeted.

The “Fem” singer made this disclosure shortly after he announced his billionaire business mogul father, Adedeji Adeleke gifted him another piece of land in Banana Island, Lagos.

“Woke up to another Land from popsi in banana again! Such a dope father! Love u pops,” he wrote.

The DMW boss who many know as a doting father to all his kids had earlier confessed to be absolutely obsessed with them thus, he’s about to further prove it extensively.

The tweet reads: “I’m obsessed with my children.”

This may also not be unconnected with the question the singer had revealed in an exclusive interview that his daughters constantly probe about.

According to Davido, as his daughters grow older, they’ve developed the habit of asking tough questions bothering on why they have different mothers and residential homes.

Davido said: “My two oldest daughters, my son is still a baby. Like as they are getting older, they keep asking, why are their moms different? Stuff like that. Why don’t we live with you? Stuff like that.”