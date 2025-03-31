I Was Offered N5 Billion To Coordinate Fubara’s Impeachment –Edison Ehie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Edison Ehie, has alleged that he was offered a bribe of N5 billion to support the impeachment of his principal when he was the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Ehie stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday, alleging that he has the evidence on his phone.

Speaking further, Ehie stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara chose the path of conflict resolution in resolving the issues in the state.

“I can also open my phone to show you, in the beginning of October 2023, they approached me with a bribe of N5 billion. It is here in my phone,

“It was for impeachment. It’s here. I have it and I have printed it and distributed it, in case, in their evil imagination, they decide to attack me. I already have a son and a brother,” he said.