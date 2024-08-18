Death Toll Rises From Israeli Strike On South Lebanon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death from an Israeli airstrike on an area in southern Lebanon has risen to 10, among them two children, the Lebanese Health Ministry and state-media said on Saturday.

Those killed were mostly Syrian nationals, the ministry said.

The National News Agency said the raid hit a brick mill at the outskirts of the northern town of Al-Kafour in the Natabtiyeh districy.

Earlier reports from the area said it was a residential building.

It said among the dead was the caretaker of the mill who is a Syrian national and his whole family.

Five others were injured in the Israeli strike, the ministry said in a statement, adding that some are in critical condition.

The Israeli army said the air force had attacked a Hezbollah militia weapons depot in the Nabataea area.

The military also struck with artillery to eliminate a threat in other areas of southern Lebanon, the army said.

The reports that civilians were injured as a result of the strike is under review, the Israeli army said.

On Friday, at least one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli strike that hit the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement said that one of its fighters was killed, but did not say when or where.

The Israeli army said the place it hit in the Aitaroun area was a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating.

Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel have been engaged in daily firefights since the Gaza war began in October.

More than 120 civilians have been killed, most of them on the Lebanese side. (dpa/NAN)