Delays in Passing Electoral Bill Could Threaten 2027 Elections –ADC Warns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the National Assembly to urgently pass the Electoral Bill 2025, warning that continued delays could undermine electoral reforms and affect the credibility of the 2027 elections.

ADC Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said the party is concerned that the APC-led Senate is delaying the bill and may be weakening key reforms such as electronic voter accreditation and results transmission.

On Thursday, the Senate inaugurated a seven-member ad hoc committee to review and harmonise proposed amendments to the Electoral Act. The committee, headed by Niyi Adegbonmire, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, will consolidate lawmakers’ positions and resolve outstanding issues before the bill is passed.

Reacting to the development, the ADC warned that delays in passing the bill could create challenges for political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in preparing for the elections. The party highlighted that new compliance and eligibility requirements in the proposed amendments need sufficient time for understanding and implementation.

Abdullahi said, “Failure to allow enough time to understand the provisions of the new law could lead to serious consequences for both political parties and INEC. Lack of clarity could become a trap for opposition parties and make it difficult for INEC to prepare clear guidelines on time.”

The ADC called on civil society organisations, international partners, and political parties committed to democratic governance to pressure the National Assembly to act quickly. “Any further delays pose a serious risk to the integrity of the 2027 general elections,” Abdullahi warned.