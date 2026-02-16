Dele Momodu: I can Never Be Anti-Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Dele Momodu, has dismissed claims that he is opposed to former presidential candidate Peter Obi, saying he has consistently supported the former Anambra State governor.

Momodu clarified while responding to a user on X, @Blazeregent, who urged him to purge himself of alleged anti-Obi sentiments. The comment followed Momodu’s earlier post advising Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, to drop what he described as anti-Atiku Abubakar sentiments.

The X user wrote that Momodu had no moral right to criticise others if he was also seen as being against Obi.

Responding, Momodu said he supported Obi from the time Atiku selected him as his running mate in the past. He added that he was not aware of any hostility between Obi and Atiku.

According to him, both politicians have always treated each other with mutual respect in private and in public.