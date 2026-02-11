Dickson Says INEC Can implement Electronic Transmission of Election Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seriake Dickson, senator representing Bayelsa West, has urged Nigerians to make sure their votes are counted in future elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Bayelsa State governor said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the capacity to transmit and upload election results electronically across the country.

“INEC has told us it can transmit election results nationwide, and we believe them. Nigerians must insist that their votes are transmitted and counted transparently,” Dickson said.

He added that electronic transmission should not depend on the personal decision of presiding officers at polling units.

“Anywhere someone can make calls, send or receive money electronically, INEC can also upload and transmit election results electronically. This is not a decision presiding officers can make arbitrarily,” he said.

Dickson called on citizens to educate others, go out to vote, and support credible candidates who will defend democratic rights.

He explained that although Nigeria does not yet practise full electronic voting, results announced at polling units can be transmitted immediately to INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV). He said this would help reduce the manipulation of results during collation.

The senator noted that the recent amendment to the Electoral Act, passed by the National Assembly, supports the electronic transmission of polling unit results. However, it also allows for exceptions in rare cases where there is no network.

“As it stands, in addition to the law, INEC will issue guidelines mandating presiding officers, after voting and signing of results, to make copies and transmit them electronically to IReV,” he said.

Dickson said that if this process is followed, it would allow real-time monitoring of election results from polling units.

He warned that election results are often altered at collation centres, including ward and local government collation centres.

He urged Nigerians to remain active and vigilant during elections, stressing that citizen participation is key to protecting the country’s democracy.

His remarks come after the Senate kept the framework for electronic transmission of results but rejected a proposal to make real-time uploads compulsory, citing concerns about poor internet connectivity in some areas.