Disregard Fake Report, G-5 Never Endorsed Atiku – Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benue State Government has refuted claims that Governor, Samuel Ortom and his counterparts in the G-5 have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued to the press and signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Terver Akase, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the report is fake and mischievous and its aim is to embarrass all the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.

The statement partly read: “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.

“Manufacturers of the said report were apparently on a desperate mission to score a cheap political point. The report could not mention the place and date of the said meeting of G-5 Governors. The writers only sought to take advantage of the crisis within the PDP for their selfish purposes. Governor Ortom and other members of the G-5 have not endorsed the said presidential candidate.

“When the Governor met with the expanded state caucus of PDP yesterday, January 9, 2023, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilize its internal conflict resolution mechanism, which has led to the crisis rocking the party. The Governor said during the meeting that if the crisis is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter.

“Governor Ortom did not address the press after the meeting. The online report is, therefore, fake and should be disregarded.”