BREAKING: Dr. Ben Nwoye Emerges APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Replaces Eneukwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress APC in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye has been officially announced as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

Nwoye, was unveiled moments ago at the national convention of the APC at the Eagle square Abuja, confirming his emergence after earlier indications of a consensus arrangement in his favour.

He succeeds Chief Emma Eneukwu, who has been part of the party’s national leadership for 13 years.

The new Deputy national chairman South, a lawyer turned politician alongside other elected members of the National Working Committee has taken their oat of office.