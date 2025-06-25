Drama As Police Arrest 3 Masquerades In Enugu Over Attack On Natives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police operatives of the Enugu State Command attached to the Nsukka Urban Division, in synergy with law-abiding members of the community have arrested three male suspects in connection with the physical assault of members of the public by the Oriokpa Masquerade group on in Nsukka, as seen in a viral video.

The suspects, along with others still at large, took advantage of the deadly Oriokpa Masquerade celebration to assault several innocent members of the public, inflicting bodily injuries.

“One of the victims was hospitalised for treatment due to injuries sustained during the attack.

According to the state police Public Relations officer PPRO SP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday said “the masqueraders initially resisted police arrest and fled the scene.

“However, with the assistance of law-abiding community members, the three suspects were later identified and apprehended.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case to ensure that justice is served.

“He emphasised that masquerade celebrations are a sacred and symbolic aspect of our culture but decried the actions of those who exploited the occasion to commit criminal acts.

Consequently, CP Giwa has warned against the use of cultural festivities as a cover for fomenting trouble and committing crimes against fellow citizens, as perpetrated by the Oriokpa masqueraders, assuring the public that all those involved will be brought to justice.