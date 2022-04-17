Easter: Seminarian Dies In Imo While Acting Drama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A seminarian, Suel Nekede, slumped and died on Friday at Claratian University of Nigeria, Nekede, in Owerri, while acting in a drama on campus.

Nekede hailed from Benue State and was dramatising the role of the biblical Peter in the Passion of Christ when the incident happened.

It could be recalled that the drama is a representation of the activities about the death of Jesus Christ.

One of the students who simply identified himself as Mavis stated that the 25-year-old first-year student of Philosophy died on the spot.

Mavis said: “He was playing the role of the biblical Peter in the drama and that process when Peter cut the ear of one of the soldiers and Jesus fixed the ear and ask Peter to let them do their wish. You know how passionate the play is.

“So when the soldiers chase the disciples to drive them away from Jesus, the young man fell on the floor and started bleeding. We took him to our school hospital and the doctors did their best but he was not responding to treatment. We took him to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri where he was pronounced dead.

The drama was in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in respect to the Easter celebration. He was born in 1997. He is a year one student and had the dream of becoming a priest in the Catholic church.”

The priest in charge of Student Formation in the university, Fr Chukwuemeka Iheme, stated that the institution would brief the public after the “authority gives us permission to do so”.