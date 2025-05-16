‘Expose Us,’ Nenadi Usman Challenges Abure After Threats To Obi, Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Caretaker Committee Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Nenadi Usman, has dared Julius Abure over his threat to expose Peter Obi, Alex Otti and other high-ranking members of her faction.

Abure, a factional LP National Chairman, had on Monday challenged Obi and Otti to name party members who allegedly received funds for the 2023 election.

“I am waiting for them, from top to bottom, to make any other move and I will open my mouth,” he said.

“And when I open my mouth, wherever they go to, they will be like smelly eggs, rotten eggs that nobody will ever buy.”

She said the LP has records of Abure’s conduct and that some of his actions are already the subject of police investigations.

“Well, I am challenging him to expose us. If you have anybody to expose, you don’t go and talk now, you go and expose them,” she said.

“We have a lot of things about him and that is why the people whom he did it to went to the police,” she added. “The police are investigating him and very soon you will hear about it.”

The former Finance Minister also described the current crisis in the LP as an attack on internal democracy.

“Generally, you would agree with me that every democracy needs to have a vibrant opposition. So when the opposition wants to become part of the ruling party, then there’s a problem. And that is where we are today,” she stated.

Usman maintained that Abure’s tenure as LP national chairman had elapsed and that the party had moved to resolve the leadership vacuum in line with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Principally, the Labour Party leadership at some point had issues with INEC because the tenure of Abure and his NWC had come to an end.

“Which was why when INEC invited leaders of political parties, he attended the meeting and was told to step out with his secretary,” she added.

Usman recalled that after the INEC incident, Abure went to court and secured a ruling ordering INEC to recognise him.