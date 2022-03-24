Ebonyi Govt. Vows To Expose Ex- Senate President, Anyim’s Dirty Deals While In Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled governor David Umahi led government in Ebony State has vowed that it would soon expose alleged fraudulent activities of Ex- Secretary to the Nigerian federal government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Wednesday alleged that the former Senate President who hails from the state had engaged in financial misappropriation while in office.

The state government was reacting to reports of petition by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the nation’s anti- graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC alleging that governor, Umahi embezzled public fund.

According to the Commissioner, the allegations was to further frustrate the governor out of office after he was sacked by court, saying that Anyim was one of those behind the petition.

“We must note that we are aware of the sponsors of this heinous petition, particularly Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim and we shall soon expose his complicity in these senseless fabrications.

“We have not forgotten his usual style of fight against a siting Governor in his State; we have not forgotten his history and cases of massive financial misappropriation and wrecking of national treasury and his land grabbing commitments in parts of the Country including grabbing of thousands of acres of land at the Centenary City, belonging to Federal Government some of which are under serious investigation by EFCC and other Anti- graft agencies.

“We are fully aware of the unprofessional conduct and ambulance chasing character of his surrogate who authored this petition on behalf of PDP .

The statement added “We know that he has been in the business of unprofessional conduct and dirty dealings and we assure him that we shall deal conclusively with this unfounded allegations to further expose his professional impropriety.

Umahi and Ayim, have not been best of friends especially since the governor took over mantle of leadership of the state, even when he was in the PDP, before defecting to the ruling All progressive Congress APC.