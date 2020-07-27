Edo 2020: 3 Commissioners Resign, Pledge Support for Ize-Iyamu

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three Commissioners in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s cabinet have resigned their appointments and declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Commissioners, who announced their resignation Monday, are Prince Emmanuel Odigie, Alhaji Aiwanu Oshiomhole and Osamwonyi Atu.

In their letters, which was made public, with another Special Adviser, Hon. Bright Njor Obaseki’s former aides said they will henceforth be working for the emergence of Ize-Iyamu at the poll.

While adducing reasons for their actions, they said they got their positions in the first place as a result of loyalty to the APC and have chosen to stay true to the cause that earned them their places.

However, they appreciated Governor Obaseki for the opportunity he gave them to serve and wished him well in his re-election aspiration.

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the next Edo State Governorship election for September 19, 2020.

The poll is going to be a straight contest between the candidates of the two leading political parties – APC and PDP.