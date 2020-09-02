W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo 2020: Two Policemen Killed As Truck Rams Into Oshiomhole’s Convoy

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Comrade Adams Oshiomole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has escaped death by the whiskers as truck ran through his convoy at  Oluku Junction in Edo State.

According to report, the accident happened as the APC was preparing for its campaign rally on Tuesday at Usen, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The former labour leader was unhurt but two of his police escorts died on the spot.

In view of this, the party has shifted the planned rally at Usen till Wednesday (today).

