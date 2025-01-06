EEDC Decries Vandalisation Of Electricity Installations In Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has expressed concern over the recent vandalisation of electricity installations within its operational area in Abakaliki.

In a statement issued by Mr Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, on Sunday, the loss of power supply in areas of Abakaliki was due to the vandalisation of the Udemezue 11KV Feeder in the early hours of the day.

Ezeh said affected areas include Oroko-onuoha, Udensi, Kpirikpiri, Ogbaga Road, New Layout, Udemezue, Low Cost Housing Estate, and Hilltop Road, amongst others.

According to him, notable establishments such as Amikaba, Siren Hotel, Man City Hotel, Muchels Hotel, De Pablo Hotel, and Unity FM radio station have also been impacted.

“We wish to inform our esteemed customers in Abakaliki metropolis that the current loss of power supply being experienced is due to the vandalisation of Udemezue 11KV Feeder in the early hours of today, Jan, 5,” he said.

Ezeh explained that the vandalisation was discovered by EEDC officials on patrol following an abnormal outage on the feeder at 02:40 a.m.

He added that the vandals made off with approximately 16 metres of underground 150mm2 x 3core armoured underground cable from the source of the feeder.

As a result of this incident, over 70 public and private transformers serving numerous customers under the feeder are currently without supply.

“We sincerely regret this unprecedented development and hereby appeal to our customers for their patience and understanding as we are already working to replace the stolen/damaged items,” he said.

He assured that power supply would be restored as soon as repairs and replacements were completed.

Ezeh reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering improved services to its customers.

“EEDC remains committed to delivering improved services to her esteemed customers. The company is working diligently to resolve the issue and restore power supply to the affected areas as soon as possible,” he said. (NAN)