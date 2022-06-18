Mixed Reactions Trail Okupe’s Emergence As Peter Obi’s Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Labour party had nominated former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, as the running mate to the party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that Doyin Okupe while speaking with Channels Television on Friday, stated that he is the running mate of Peter obi

His statement has sparked reactions as some netizens are of the view that he can’t be the running mate of Peter Obi as the party is still searching for time to bring a good vice president that will give the ruling party a run for their money.

Also, both Peter Obi and Doyin Okupe come from the same southern part of the country and a south-south presidency to many Nigerians is dead on arrival. Here is how some persons reacted to the news that Doyin Okupe as the running mate of Peter Obi.

@Elkronmediahub : “APC using Masari as a ‘place holder’ so the Labour Party will use Doyin Okupe as place holder too. Two can play.”

@firstladyship writes: “Doyin Okupe as placeholder VP is quick-thinking. He’s been very instrumental in Peter Obi’s meteoric rise to fame. There are talks with various political forces for a possible merger or coalition. Labour Party revitalization only began 3wks ago. Give Obi & the Team their credit.”

@maxvayshia writes: Doyin Okupe is a false 9 and a holding midfielder for Labour Party. When the actual 9 is announced, there will be explosion. LP is just trying to be careful and pick wisely while beating INEC deadline and use the rare opportunity PDP already gave us (3 goals ahead).”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: Nigeria’s Labour Party has named Doyin Okupe as the Vice Presidential candidate to the party’s flag bearer Peter Obi, but in a placeholder, capacity to beat the Friday deadline set by INEC. Official running mate to be announced soon.”

@novieverest writes: “BREAKING!!!! Doyin Okupe is not the VP candidate of Peter Obi and the Labour party. He is just there to hold the place for now. It was done to beat INEC’s deadline. Thank you.”

@AishaYesufu writes: I just saw Doyin Okupe trending and I literally feel like freaking crying. What the freaking hell! I deleted a tweet I wanted to send wanting to say for someone who needed a vp in Egypt just so as not to carry people’s mind there!”